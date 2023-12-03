The Radford Highlanders (5-4) welcome in the Elon Phoenix (5-3) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Elon vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix's 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
  • This season, Elon has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 220th.
  • The Phoenix score an average of 84.1 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 67.3 the Highlanders allow to opponents.
  • Elon has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Elon averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 on the road.
  • The Phoenix conceded fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
  • Elon knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Winthrop L 78-70 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/27/2023 Presbyterian W 82-79 Schar Center
11/30/2023 Warren Wilson W 127-56 Schar Center
12/3/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
12/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
12/15/2023 Bridgewater (VA) - Schar Center

