Duke vs. South Carolina December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils (3-2) will play the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Duke vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Players to Watch
- Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.