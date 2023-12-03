Sunday's game features the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) clashing at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-64 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 72-65 win over Georgia in their most recent outing on Thursday. The Gamecocks' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 65-58 victory against North Carolina. Ashlon Jackson put up 18 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Bree Hall scored 15 points in the Gamecocks' victory, leading the team.

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Top 25 Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils' signature win of the season came against the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings. The Blue Devils picked up the 72-65 road win on November 30.

The Blue Devils have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 55) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 65) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 66) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 221) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks registered their best win of the season on November 6, when they beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 100-71.

The Gamecocks have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

South Carolina has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

The Blue Devils have tied for the 162nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (zero).

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 80) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 114) on November 16

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 56th in college basketball and are allowing 59.7 per outing to rank 107th in college basketball.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 44.2 points per game, with a +265 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 50.3 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

