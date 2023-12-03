A pair of streaking squads square off when the Auburn Tigers (5-1) visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Mountaineers, who have won four in a row.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Appalachian State matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-7.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-7.5) 143.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Appalachian State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Auburn has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.

