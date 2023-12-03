The Auburn Tigers (5-1) take a five-game win streak into a road contest with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2), who have won four straight. It begins at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Appalachian State is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.

The Mountaineers put up 12.2 more points per game (77.0) than the Tigers allow (64.8).

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Appalachian State is 5-2.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Appalachian State scored 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.5.

The Mountaineers gave up 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Appalachian State knocked down fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (32.7%).

