Will Adam Thielen find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Thielen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Thielen has 77 receptions (on 100 targets) for a team-high 728 yards (66.2 per game) and four TDs.

Thielen has posted a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Adam Thielen Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0

Rep Adam Thielen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.