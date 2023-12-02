The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK DQ Nicholas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Brendan Mykalcio: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Lucas Stieber: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 73.9 124th 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 33.6 69th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th 193rd 12.8 Assists 12.5 221st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.1 25th

