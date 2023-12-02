Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brendan Mykalcio: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.