Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Ramsey Center has the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) squaring off against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-55 win, heavily favoring Presbyterian.
Last time out, the Catamounts lost 90-57 to Georgia State on Tuesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 66, Western Carolina 55
Other SoCon Predictions
Western Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Catamounts took down the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in a 54-43 win on November 16. It was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Catamounts are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.
- Western Carolina has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Carolina Leaders
- Lonasia Brewer: 10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%
- Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%
- Tyja Beans: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%
- Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)
- Audrey Meyers: 7.9 PTS, 63.9 FG%
Western Carolina Performance Insights
- The Catamounts have been outscored by 2.9 points per game (scoring 61.0 points per game to rank 255th in college basketball while giving up 63.9 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.