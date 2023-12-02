UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will play the Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.
UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)
- Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|113th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|35th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|30.3
|264th
|1st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
