Best Bets & Odds for the Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game – Saturday, December 2
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) and No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) will square off in the Big 12 Championship Game. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Oklahoma State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Texas vs. Oklahoma State?
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19
- Texas has won 90.9% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (10-1).
- The Longhorns have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- This season, Oklahoma State has been the underdog five times and won four of those games.
- The Cowboys have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +500.
- The Longhorns have an 87.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas (-15.5)
- In 12 Texas games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 7-4-0 this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Oklahoma State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- Texas and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points four times this season.
- This season, six of Oklahoma State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 65.3 points per game, 9.8 points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.7
|54.5
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.8
|36.1
|33
|ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|3-4-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-1
|6-1
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Oklahoma State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.4
|54.7
|51.9
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|31.8
|27.8
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-0
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|2-1
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.