The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 74th.

The 93 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).

TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 140th.

The Hoyas score 15.1 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (63.3).

Georgetown is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 93 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively TCU fared better at home last season, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 76.3.

TCU drained 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (69.7).

The Hoyas allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 on the road.

At home, Georgetown made 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than away (30.4%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena 11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena 11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule