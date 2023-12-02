Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Thinking about a bet on Jarvis in the Hurricanes-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Seth Jarvis vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:15 on the ice per game.

Jarvis has a goal in six games this year out of 22 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in 10 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in seven of 22 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 77 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 22 Games 4 18 Points 3 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

