As we enter Week 14 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Georgia

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

12-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win SEC: -250

-250 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 31-23 vs Georgia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. Alabama

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-2

11-1 | 10-2 Odds to Win SEC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Auburn

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. LSU

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 42-30 vs Texas A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find LSU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. Missouri

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 48-14 vs Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Missouri jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. Ole Miss

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 17-7 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ole Miss jerseys, shirts, and much more.

6. Tennessee

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 48-24 vs Vanderbilt

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tennessee jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 42-30 vs LSU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

8. Auburn

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 27-24 vs Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Auburn jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 38-31 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. South Carolina

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-7 | 4-6 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 16-7 vs Clemson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Florida

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-7 | 4-6 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: L 24-15 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. Mississippi State

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 17-7 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

13. Arkansas

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 48-14 vs Missouri

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 48-24 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Vanderbilt jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.