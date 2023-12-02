The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles rank 192nd.
  • The Tar Heels put up 14.6 more points per game (87.4) than the Seminoles give up (72.8).
  • When North Carolina scores more than 72.8 points, it is 6-1.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tar Heels were better in home games last season, surrendering 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 away from home.
  • When playing at home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena

