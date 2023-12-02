The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Seminoles allow to opponents.

North Carolina is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles rank 192nd.

The Tar Heels put up 14.6 more points per game (87.4) than the Seminoles give up (72.8).

When North Carolina scores more than 72.8 points, it is 6-1.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Tar Heels were better in home games last season, surrendering 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 away from home.

When playing at home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule