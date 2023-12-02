Saturday's contest features the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) matching up at McDougald-McLendon Arena (on December 2) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for North Carolina Central.

The matchup has no line set.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 73, South Carolina Upstate 65

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-7.3)

North Carolina Central (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

North Carolina Central has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while South Carolina Upstate is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 3-3-0 and the Spartans are 1-5-0.

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles average 75.6 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (116th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.

North Carolina Central loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is collecting 32.3 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5 per outing.

North Carolina Central hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 27% rate.

The Eagles score 93.7 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball).

North Carolina Central has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.5 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (136th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.8 (54th in college basketball).

