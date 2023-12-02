How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- In games North Carolina Central shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Eagles are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 301st.
- The Eagles put up 7.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Spartans give up (67.9).
- North Carolina Central is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina Central posted 82.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.8 more points than it averaged in road games (68.6).
- The Eagles surrendered 59.7 points per game last year at home, which was 12.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, North Carolina Central fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage away from home.
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Campbell
|W 78-75
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Citadel
|L 67-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 70-58
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
