The Boston College Eagles (3-0, 0-0 ACC) face the NC State Wolfpack (3-0, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

NC State vs. Boston College Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other NC State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

  • Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank
312th 66.6 Points Scored 77.7 41st
179th 70.2 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd
241st 30.8 Rebounds 34 54th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 8.3 74th
221st 12.5 Assists 12.7 204th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 9.1 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.