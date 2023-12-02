NC State vs. Boston College: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. NC State matchup.
NC State vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-2.5)
|150.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-2.5)
|151.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NC State vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- NC State has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Boston College has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Eagles games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- NC State, based on its national championship odds (+15000), ranks much better (57th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (129th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, NC State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.