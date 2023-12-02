The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

NC State vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACCN

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.8%).

NC State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.8% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 199th.

The Wolfpack average 8.2 more points per game (77.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (69.3).

When it scores more than 69.3 points, NC State is 4-1.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (71.7).

At home, the Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.1.

At home, NC State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

