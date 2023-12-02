The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.8%).
  • NC State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.8% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 199th.
  • The Wolfpack average 8.2 more points per game (77.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (69.3).
  • When it scores more than 69.3 points, NC State is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (71.7).
  • At home, the Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.1.
  • At home, NC State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 BYU L 95-86 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss L 72-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Reynolds Coliseum
12/12/2023 UT Martin - PNC Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.