Saturday's contest at Corbett Sports Center has the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) matching up with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) at 2:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 victory for Citadel.

There is no line set for the game.

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 76, N.C. A&T 70

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-6.4)

Citadel (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

N.C. A&T is 3-3-0 against the spread, while Citadel's ATS record this season is 4-2-0. The Aggies have a 5-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 1-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies are being outscored by 24.9 points per game with a -149 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (297th in college basketball) and allow 93.2 per contest (362nd in college basketball).

N.C. A&T comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 17.8 boards. It is pulling down 23.7 rebounds per game (362nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.5 per outing.

N.C. A&T makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (9.5).

The Aggies average 84.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (327th in college basketball), and give up 115.0 points per 100 possessions (363rd in college basketball).

N.C. A&T forces 10.5 turnovers per game (295th in college basketball) while committing 10.0 (57th in college basketball play).

