The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) will attempt to halt a six-game losing stretch when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Citadel vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Betting Trends

N.C. A&T has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Aggies have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

Citadel has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just one of the Bulldogs games has hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.