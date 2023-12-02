The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) will attempt to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies have shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • The Aggies are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 208th.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • N.C. A&T has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.6.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies conceded 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).
  • Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer triples on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Merrimack L 96-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Alabama State L 88-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 @ Samford L 101-83 Pete Hanna Center
12/2/2023 Citadel - Corbett Sports Center
12/8/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/12/2023 North Carolina Central - Corbett Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.