The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) will attempt to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

The Aggies are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 208th.

The Aggies put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

N.C. A&T has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.6.

In 2022-23, the Aggies conceded 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).

Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer triples on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule