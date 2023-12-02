In the upcoming matchup versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jalen Chatfield to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chatfield stats and insights

Chatfield has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Chatfield has no points on the power play.

Chatfield's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:32 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 6-3 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.