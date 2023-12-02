The Carolina Hurricanes (13-8-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-2) at PNC Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-4 overtime defeat to the New York Islanders, while the Sabres fell to the St. Louis Blues 6-4 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-250) Sabres (+190) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 20 times this season, and have gone 13-7 in those games.

Carolina has a record of 3-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 71.4% chance to win.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 22 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 74 (8th) Goals 68 (20th) 73 (20th) Goals Allowed 77 (22nd) 16 (12th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 18 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (14th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Carolina hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Hurricanes' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Hurricanes score the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 74 this season.

On defense, the Hurricanes have conceded 73 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 13th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.