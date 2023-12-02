Teuvo Teravainen and John-Jason Peterka are two of the best players to watch when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, collecting 20 points in 19 games.

Through 22 games, Seth Jarvis has scored nine goals and picked up nine assists.

Teravainen's 16 points this season are via 10 goals and six assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 127 saves with an .894% save percentage (42nd in league).

Sabres Players to Watch

Rasmus Dahlin is a top offensive contributor for his team with 20 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded five goals and 15 assists in 23 games (playing 24:59 per game).

With 20 total points (0.9 per game), including four goals and 16 assists through 23 games, Casey Mittelstadt is crucial for Buffalo's attack.

This season, Peterka has 10 goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a record of 1-3-0 in five games this season, conceding 13 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 93 saves and an .877 save percentage, 61st in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 8th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.96 22nd 20th 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.35 21st 1st 34.2 Shots 29.2 25th 1st 25 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 15th 20.25% Power Play % 15.15% 25th 23rd 75.34% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 12th

