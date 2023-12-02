The Carolina Hurricanes (13-8-1) will host the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-2) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

The Sabres' game against the Hurricanes can be watched on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes Sabres 3-2 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals against, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

The Hurricanes score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (74 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 19 6 14 20 13 9 54.5% Seth Jarvis 22 9 9 18 7 12 48.8% Teuvo Teravainen 22 10 6 16 9 10 49.5% Michael Bunting 21 5 10 15 10 6 30% Martin Necas 22 6 9 15 11 6 36%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres allow 3.4 goals per game (77 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Sabres' 68 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Sabres Key Players