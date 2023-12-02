On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSN

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball puts up 14.3 points, 9 assists and 6 boards per game.

Terry Rozier averages 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Gordon Hayward averages 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

P.J. Washington puts up 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 4 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are getting 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns this season.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor.

Naz Reid is putting up 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is draining 52.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Hornets Timberwolves 113.5 Points Avg. 112.2 122.6 Points Allowed Avg. 105.6 47.1% Field Goal % 48.3% 31.3% Three Point % 35.8%

