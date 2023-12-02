The High Point Panthers (5-3) will visit the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. North Florida matchup in this article.

High Point vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-4.5) 155.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-4.5) 155.5 -194 +156 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. North Florida Betting Trends

High Point is 6-0-0 ATS this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

North Florida is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

Ospreys games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.