The High Point Panthers (5-3) will hope to end a three-game road slide when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNF Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

High Point is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Ospreys are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 25th.

The Panthers' 90.3 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 75.4 the Ospreys allow.

High Point has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.2.

In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83).

At home, High Point sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%) as well.

High Point Upcoming Schedule