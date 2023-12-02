Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Guilford County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wesleyan Christian Academy at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2

1:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodberry Forest School at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2

3:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Durham High School at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2

4:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Julius Chambers High School at Caldwell Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2

6:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2

6:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Hill Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy