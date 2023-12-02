The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • This season, the Runnin' Bulldogs have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have hit.
  • In games Gardner-Webb shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 34th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs score 73 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 65.3 the Catamounts give up.
  • Gardner-Webb has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 65.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Gardner-Webb performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 64 per game in away games.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.8 in road games.
  • Gardner-Webb drained 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.1 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Yale L 71-70 Avenir Centre
11/25/2023 Limestone W 92-51 Paul Porter Arena
11/29/2023 @ Queens L 83-80 Curry Arena
12/2/2023 Western Carolina - Paul Porter Arena
12/6/2023 Wofford - Paul Porter Arena
12/11/2023 North Greenville - Paul Porter Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.