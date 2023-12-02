The East Carolina Pirates (3-3) take on the Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

East Carolina vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 56.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 54.8 the Pirates allow.
  • Coppin State is 3-2 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • East Carolina has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.1 points.
  • The 68.3 points per game the Pirates average are just 2.8 more points than the Eagles give up (65.5).
  • When East Carolina puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 3-0.
  • Coppin State has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Pirates are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (43.1%).
  • The Eagles make 33.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Carolina Leaders

  • Danae McNeal: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG%
  • Synia Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%
  • Micah Dennis: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Tatyana Wyche: 3.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Ohio State L 79-55 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Seton Hall L 68-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/29/2023 Hampton W 75-55 Minges Coliseum
12/2/2023 Coppin State - Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Minges Coliseum
12/18/2023 George Mason - Minges Coliseum

