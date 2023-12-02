North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Durham County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Durham High School at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.