The Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game will tip off at 2:15 PM ET and is available via The CW.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Deivon Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Duke AVG Duke Rank
221st 69.7 Points Scored 72.0 169th
202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 63.6 30th
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 35.6 20th
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th
125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th
105th 14.0 Assists 14.6 70th
24th 10.0 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.