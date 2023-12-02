Saturday's game features the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) facing off at Hank McCamish Pavilion (on December 2) at 2:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 victory for Duke.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Georgia Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-7.7)

Duke (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Georgia Tech is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Duke's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Yellow Jackets have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Blue Devils have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game, with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (49th in college basketball) and allow 66.4 per outing (97th in college basketball).

Duke prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It records 33.9 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3.

Duke hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

Duke wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 8.4 (11th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

