The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) travel in ACC action versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: The CW

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • In games Duke shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Blue Devils are the 161st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 83rd.
  • The Blue Devils score 82.7 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 73.8 the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • When Duke scores more than 73.8 points, it is 5-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke averaged 76.7 points per game last year at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68).
  • The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.
  • Duke sunk 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas L 80-75 Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/12/2023 Hofstra - Cameron Indoor Stadium

