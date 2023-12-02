The Davidson Wildcats (4-3) battle the Wright State Raiders (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Raiders allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 255th.

The 70.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 10.4 fewer points than the Raiders give up (80.7).

Davidson is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.7 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Davidson fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 71.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game on the road.

The Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.3 when playing on the road.

At home, Davidson drained 7 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged away from home. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

