The Wright State Raiders (0-3) meet the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Wright State Game Information

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Davidson vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank
212th 69.9 Points Scored 79.9 19th
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd
288th 29.8 Rebounds 33.6 69th
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.2 299th
169th 13.1 Assists 15 49th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

