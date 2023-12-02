The Davidson Wildcats (6-1) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (2-4) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

The Lancers put up an average of 66.5 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 54.1 the Wildcats give up.

Longwood is 2-3 when it scores more than 54.1 points.

Davidson is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The 69.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are 9.9 fewer points than the Lancers allow (79.8).

Davidson has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 43.7% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Lancers concede.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.1 BLK, 51.9 FG% Charlise Dunn: 13.9 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.9 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Issy Morgan: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Schedule