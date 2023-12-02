How to Watch the Davidson vs. Longwood Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Davidson Wildcats (6-1) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (2-4) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers put up an average of 66.5 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 54.1 the Wildcats give up.
- Longwood is 2-3 when it scores more than 54.1 points.
- Davidson is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.
- The 69.9 points per game the Wildcats put up are 9.9 fewer points than the Lancers allow (79.8).
- Davidson has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 43.7% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Lancers concede.
Davidson Leaders
- Millie Prior: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%
- Charlise Dunn: 13.9 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Issy Morgan: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 62-48
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|11/21/2023
|Wofford
|W 81-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/29/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 64-41
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/2/2023
|Longwood
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/5/2023
|Dayton
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/8/2023
|High Point
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
