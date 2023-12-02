Saturday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (6-1) and the Longwood Lancers (2-4) at John M. Belk Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-52 and heavily favors Davidson to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 64-41 victory against Appalachian State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Davidson vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 83, Longwood 52

Other A-10 Predictions

Davidson Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats beat the Duke Blue Devils, the No. 26 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-62 on November 16, it was their season's best win.

The Wildcats have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Davidson has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

Davidson has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 26) on November 16

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 137) on November 11

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 228) on November 29

81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 242) on November 21

62-48 on the road over Morgan State (No. 308) on November 18

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.1 BLK, 51.9 FG% Charlise Dunn: 13.9 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.9 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Issy Morgan: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (scoring 69.9 points per game to rank 132nd in college basketball while allowing 54.1 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +110 scoring differential overall.

