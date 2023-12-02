North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Pleasant High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay M. Robinson High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.