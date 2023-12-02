Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Big South team, including the matchup between the Longwood Lancers and the Davidson Wildcats.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Radford Highlanders at Niagara Purple Eagles
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Presbyterian Blue Hose at Western Carolina Catamounts
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
|Longwood Lancers at Davidson Wildcats
|5:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.