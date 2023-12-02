The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5), in this season's Sun Belt Championship Game, where they will meet the Troy Trojans. Veterans Memorial Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 52.5.

Defensively, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by allowing only 300.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 43rd (422.8 yards per game). Appalachian State's offense has been dominant, putting up 456.8 total yards per game (15th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 73rd by allowing 383.1 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Troy vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -5 -110 -110 52.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Looking to place a bet on Appalachian State vs. Troy? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Appalachian State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Mountaineers are accumulating 476 yards per game (-1-worst in college football) and conceding 323.3 (39th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Mountaineers are 11th-best in college football in points scored for the past three games (41 per game) and 80th in points allowed (21.3).

Appalachian State is accumulating 289.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (32nd in the nation), and giving up 229 per game (-20-worst).

Just looing at rushing yards during the past three games, the Mountaineers are 65th in college football (186.3 per game), and 40th in that category defensively (94.3 conceded per game).

The Mountaineers have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

Appalachian State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 6-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Six of Appalachian State's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

This season, Appalachian State has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

Appalachian State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bet on Appalachian State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar leads Appalachian State with 3,271 yards on 247-of-389 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 274 rushing yards (22.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nate Noel has rushed for 780 yards on 160 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Kanye Roberts has been given 100 carries and totaled 595 yards with five touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson paces his team with 717 receiving yards on 53 catches with 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has put together a 502-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 49 targets.

Makai Jackson's 22 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 371 yards (30.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Nate Johnson has 7.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has seven TFL and 35 tackles.

Appalachian State's leading tackler, Andrew Parker, has 78 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Jordan Favors leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 33 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.