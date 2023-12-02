The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), in this season's Sun Belt Championship Game, where they will meet the Troy Trojans. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Troy Betting Trends

Appalachian State has compiled a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in two of two games this season.

Troy has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

