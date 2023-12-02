The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), in this year's Sun Belt Championship Game, where they will meet the Troy Trojans. Veterans Memorial Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The total for this matchup has been set at 52.5 points.

Want to see Troy play Appalachian State in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Appalachian State vs. Troy game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Troy statistical matchup

Troy Appalachian State 422.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (15th) 300.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (72nd) 149.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (45th) 273.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (22nd) 16 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 19 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (18th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Troy leaders

In 12 games, Joey Aguilar has thrown for 3,271 yards (272.6 per game), with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.5%.

In addition, Aguilar has rushed for 274 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Kaedin Robinson has scored 10 TDs, catching 53 balls for 717 yards (59.8 per game).

Nate Noel has run for 780 yards (65 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Buy Troy or Appalachian State gear at Fanatics!

Appalachian State leaders

To go along with his 3,135 passing yards and 60.8% completion percentage this season, Gunnar Watson has tallied 26 touchdowns against five interceptions.

As part of the Trojans' ground attack, Kimani Vidal has rushed for 1,350 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.3 YPC.

The Trojans' passing game has been helped by the receiving ability of Vidal, who has caught 17 balls (on 20 targets) for 198 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games, Chris Lewis has converted 55 targets into 29 receptions, 636 yards and nine touchdowns for the Trojans.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.