Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wake County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crossroads Christian School at St. Thomas More Academy

  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at Thales Academy Rolesville

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Rolesville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Leesville Road High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington Christian Academy at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Apex, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Christian Academy at Trinity Academy

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School at Charles E. Jordan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Durham, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian Academy at Hilltop Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Fuquay Varina, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Middle Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Apex, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Neuse Charter School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Smithfield, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Voyager Academy at Franklin Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Wake Forest, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at Topsail High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Hampstead, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Triangle Math and Science Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Apex, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at Franklinton High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Franklinton, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Rolesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Rolesville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at Green Level High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Cary, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary High School at Athens Drive High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Raleigh, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.