North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Sampson County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrells Christian Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at James Kenan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Warsaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
