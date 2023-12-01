North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pitt County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pope John Paul II High School at Lawrence Academy
- Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Merry Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D.H. Conley High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ayden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pitt High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dudley, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
