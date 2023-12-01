North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pasquotank County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Pasquotank County, North Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasquotank County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northeastern High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
