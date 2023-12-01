Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Onslow County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southwest Onslow High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1

5:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Onslow at Swansboro High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Swansboro, NC

Swansboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethel Christian Academy at Liberty Christian Academy